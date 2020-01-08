B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Park-Ohio Holdings (PKOH)

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn reiterated a Hold rating on Park-Ohio Holdings (PKOH) on January 6 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 52.8% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Park-Ohio Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $30.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Park-Ohio Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $12.2 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $14.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PKOH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.