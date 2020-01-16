B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

In a report released today, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Pan American Silver (PAAS), with a price target of $22.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.73, close to its 52-week high of $24.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 40.4% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

Pan American Silver has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.15, representing a 1.4% upside. In a report issued on January 9, Deutsche Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pan American Silver’s market cap is currently $4.76B and has a P/E ratio of 569.67. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.95.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright in April 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.