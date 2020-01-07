B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Newmont Mining (NEM)

In a report released yesterday, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Newmont Mining (NEM), with a price target of $42.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.26, close to its 52-week high of $44.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 44.4% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Newmont Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.65.

Newmont Mining’s market cap is currently $35.47B and has a P/E ratio of 15.54. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.66.

Newmont Goldcorp Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Australia, and Africa.