B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Maiden Holdings (MHLD)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner reiterated a Hold rating on Maiden Holdings (MHLD) today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 52.4% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and National General Holdings.

Maiden Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.00.

Based on Maiden Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $48.91 million and GAAP net loss of $21.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $518 million and had a GAAP net loss of $269 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MHLD in relation to earlier this year.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment includes business ceded by AmTrust to maiden Bermuda. The company was founded in June 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.