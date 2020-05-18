B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on IMV (IMV)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Hold rating on IMV (IMV) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 43.8% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

IMV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.29, representing a 109.7% upside. In a report issued on May 8, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $5.12 and a one-year low of $1.35. Currently, IMV has an average volume of 238.8K.

IMV, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of immunotherapy in Oncology. Its proprietary drug delivery platform (DPX) enables the programming of immune cells in vivo. The firm’s candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy combining DPX with a specific tumor target: Survivin. DPX-Survivac is in clinical evaluation as a monotherapy in advanced ovarian cancer and in combination with Merck’s Keytruda across multiple cancer indications. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian E. Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.