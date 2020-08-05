B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Express (EXPR)

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Express (EXPR), with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.16, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.4% and a 38.7% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Turning Point Brands, and G-III Apparel Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Express with a $1.50 average price target.

Based on Express’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $210 million and GAAP net loss of $154 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $451 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.93 million.

Express, Inc. engages as a fashion destination and apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.