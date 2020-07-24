B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Century Aluminum (CENX)

In a report issued on July 16, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Century Aluminum (CENX). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.53, close to its 52-week high of $8.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -15.1% and a 35.5% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Cleveland-Cliffs.

Century Aluminum has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.42 and a one-year low of $2.91. Currently, Century Aluminum has an average volume of 1.19M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Century Aluminum Co. is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.