B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Cars (CARS)

In a report released today, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Cars (CARS), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 53.1% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Digital Turbine, and Brightcove.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cars is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.25, implying a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.21 and a one-year low of $3.25. Currently, Cars has an average volume of 1.85M.

Cars.com, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive products and services through online automotive classifieds. It offers a digital automotive marketplace search engine, which connects buyers and sellers. The firm also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships. The company was founded by Mitch Golub, William Swislow, and Alex Vetter in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

