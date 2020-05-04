B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Builders Firstsource (BLDR)

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Builders Firstsource (BLDR), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.8% and a 43.6% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Granite Construction, and Orion Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Builders Firstsource with a $21.09 average price target, representing a 24.1% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Builders Firstsource’s market cap is currently $2.01B and has a P/E ratio of 9.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -27.74.

Builers FirstSource, Inc. engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products includes factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood. The company was founded by Kevin P. O’Meara, Donald F. McAleenan, and John D. Roach in March 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.