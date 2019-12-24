B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Aquaventure Holdings (WAAS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen maintained a Hold rating on Aquaventure Holdings (WAAS) today and set a price target of $27.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.10, close to its 52-week high of $27.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 48.7% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Chromadex.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aquaventure Holdings with a $29.55 average price target, implying a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $27.10 price target.

Based on Aquaventure Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.94 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.73 million.

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of water purification services. It operates through Seven Seas Water and Quench segments. The Seven Seas Water segment delivers treated bulk water to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers.