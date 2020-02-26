B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on US Silica Holdings (SLCA)

In a report released today, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on US Silica Holdings (SLCA), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.25, close to its 52-week low of $4.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.7% and a 36.5% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, Novagold Resources New, and CONSOL Coal Resources.

US Silica Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.17.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.72 and a one-year low of $4.38. Currently, US Silica Holdings has an average volume of 1.62M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SLCA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a materials company, which engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through Oil and Gas Proppants; and Industrial and Specialty Products segments.