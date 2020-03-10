B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Trecora Resources (TREC)

In a report released yesterday, Sarkis Sherbetchyan from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Trecora Resources (TREC), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.69, close to its 52-week low of $4.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan is ranked #5792 out of 6214 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trecora Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a one-year high of $10.54 and a one-year low of $4.52. Currently, Trecora Resources has an average volume of 36.53K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TREC in relation to earlier this year.

Trecora Resources engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products and synthetic waxes; and provision of custom processing services. It operates through the Petrochemical and Specialty Wax segments.