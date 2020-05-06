B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on TravelCenters (TA)

In a report released today, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on TravelCenters (TA), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TravelCenters is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.00.

Based on TravelCenters’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.52 billion and net profit of $43.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.53 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $5.95 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TA in relation to earlier this year.

TravelCenters of America, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of travel centers and convenience stores. It products and services include diesel fuel and gasoline, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick serve restaurants, travel and convenience stores, and various driver amenities. The firm operates travel centers under TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brand names. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Westlake, OH.