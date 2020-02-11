B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on S&W Seed Company (SANW)

In a report released today, Sarkis Sherbetchyan from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on S&W Seed Company (SANW), with a price target of $4.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.19.

Currently, the analyst consensus on S&W Seed Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.30.

Based on S&W Seed Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.93 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.77 million.

S&W Seed Co. engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.