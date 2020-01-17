B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on SSR Mining (SSRM)

B.Riley FBR analyst Adam Graf maintained a Buy rating on SSR Mining (SSRM) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 40.4% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SSR Mining with a $21.67 average price target, a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.42 and a one-year low of $10.59. Currently, SSR Mining has an average volume of 998.8K.

SSR Mining, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of precious metal projects. It focuses on the Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.