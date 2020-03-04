B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on ServiceSource International (SREV)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins maintained a Buy rating on ServiceSource International (SREV) yesterday and set a price target of $2.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -13.7% and a 29.9% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as American Software, ChannelAdvisor, and Liveperson.

ServiceSource International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on ServiceSource International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.49 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $2.28 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ServiceSource International, Inc. engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets.