B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on ServiceSource International (SREV)

Catie Powers- March 4, 2020, 7:29 AM EDT

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins maintained a Buy rating on ServiceSource International (SREV) yesterday and set a price target of $2.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -13.7% and a 29.9% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as American Software, ChannelAdvisor, and Liveperson.

ServiceSource International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on ServiceSource International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.49 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $2.28 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ServiceSource International, Inc. engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts