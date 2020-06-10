B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

In a report released yesterday, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Select Interior Concepts (SIC), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 50.9% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Construction, Orion Group Holdings, and Alta Equipment Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Select Interior Concepts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a one-year high of $13.76 and a one-year low of $1.25. Currently, Select Interior Concepts has an average volume of 171.9K.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments. The RDS segment offers interior design and installation services. The ASG segment deals with the importation and distribution of natural and engineered stone slabs and tile. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.