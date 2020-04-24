B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

In a report released yesterday, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.03, close to its 52-week low of $16.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -6.8% and a 40.5% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Koppers Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Scorpio Bulkers with a $47.83 average price target, implying a 71.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 11, Cleaves Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Scorpio Bulkers’ market cap is currently $188.7M and has a P/E ratio of 4.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.21.

Scorpio Bulkers, Inc. engages in the provision of ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels. It operates through the Ultramax Operations and Kamsarmax Operations segments. The Ultramax Operations segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax Operations segment deals with essels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.