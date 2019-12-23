B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Propetro Holding (PUMP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Buy rating on Propetro Holding (PUMP) on December 19 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.6% and a 41.0% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Propetro Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.43.

The company has a one-year high of $25.38 and a one-year low of $7.07. Currently, Propetro Holding has an average volume of 2.18M.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, Surface Drilling, and Drilling.