B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Postal Realty (PSTL)

In a report released today, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Postal Realty (PSTL), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 61.7% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Bluerock Residential Growth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Postal Realty with a $18.67 average price target, a 23.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Postal Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.2 million and GAAP net loss of $677.8K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.02 million and had a net profit of $508.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PSTL in relation to earlier this year.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate corporation. It owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service (USPS). The company was founded in November 2018 and is headquartered in Cedarhurst, NY.