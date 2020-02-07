B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

In a report released today, Marc Wiesenberger from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Orion Energy Systems (OESX), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.18, close to its 52-week high of $5.65.

Wiesenberger has an average return of 69.1% when recommending Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.88, representing a 9.9% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Based on Orion Energy Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $662K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OESX in relation to earlier this year.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS).