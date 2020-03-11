B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on National General Holdings (NGHC)

In a report released today, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on National General Holdings (NGHC), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.52, close to its 52-week low of $17.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 57.5% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Eagle Point Credit Company.

National General Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.33.

Based on National General Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $107 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $26.22 million.

National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance company, which engages in the provision of specialty personal lines insurance products. The firm’s products include personal and commercial automobile insurance; health insurance products; and other niche insurance products.