B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on MTBC (MTBC)

In a report released today, Marc Wiesenberger from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on MTBC (MTBC), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.46.

Wiesenberger has an average return of 12.1% when recommending MTBC.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is ranked #477 out of 5939 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MTBC is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

Based on MTBC’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $333K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $576.3K.

MTBC, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company, which engages in the provision of web-based solutions and business services to healthcare providers. It operates through the Healthcare Information Technology (IT) and Practice Management segments. The Healthcare IT segment includes revenue cycle management and other services.