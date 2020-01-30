B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Buy rating on Meta Financial Group (CASH) today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.62, close to its 52-week high of $39.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 52.6% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Meta Financial Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.00.

Based on Meta Financial Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $20.2 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $15.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 83 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CASH in relation to earlier this year.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The company operates through the following business segments: Payments, Banking, and Corporate Services & Other. The Payments segment provides MPS, refund advantage, EPS, SCS, and other tax services.