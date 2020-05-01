B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Buy rating on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -19.1% and a 30.7% success rate. Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.92.

The company has a one-year high of $17.07 and a one-year low of $2.18. Currently, Liberty Oilfield Services has an average volume of 1.05M.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.