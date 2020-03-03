B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Intevac (IVAC)

In a report released yesterday, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Intevac (IVAC), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 43.1% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intevac is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.68 and a one-year low of $4.52. Currently, Intevac has an average volume of 65.12K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, David Dury, a Director at IVAC bought 14,000 shares for a total of $62,860.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intevac, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture, and marketing of thin-film processing systems; and digital sensors, cameras, and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments.