B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Intevac (IVAC)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Intevac (IVAC), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.37, close to its 52-week high of $7.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 63.7% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Intevac has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.80.

Based on Intevac’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $480K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $9.98 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IVAC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Thomas Rohrs, a Director at IVAC bought 10,000 shares for a total of $44,900.

Intevac, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture, and marketing of thin-film processing systems; and digital sensors, cameras, and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments.