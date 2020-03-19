B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on International Seaways (INSW)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on International Seaways (INSW) today and set a price target of $32.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.58, close to its 52-week low of $15.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.8% and a 34.3% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, Nordic American Tanker, and Dynagas LNG Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for International Seaways with a $35.17 average price target.

Based on International Seaways’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $15.89 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $6.96 million.

International Seaways, Inc. engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.