B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Marc Wiesenberger maintained a Buy rating on Insight Enterprises (NSIT) today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 51.1% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lightpath Technologies, PCTEL, and MTBC.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Insight Enterprises is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.33.

The company has a one-year high of $73.23 and a one-year low of $28.26. Currently, Insight Enterprises has an average volume of 442.9K.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global information technology, which engages in the provision of helping businesses of all sizes, government organizations, and healthcare and educational institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Eric J. Crown and Timothy A. Crown in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.