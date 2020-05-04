B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Howard Kim- May 4, 2020, 7:46 AM EDT

B.Riley FBR analyst Marc Wiesenberger maintained a Buy rating on Insight Enterprises (NSIT) today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 51.1% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lightpath Technologies, PCTEL, and MTBC.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Insight Enterprises is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $73.23 and a one-year low of $28.26. Currently, Insight Enterprises has an average volume of 442.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global information technology, which engages in the provision of helping businesses of all sizes, government organizations, and healthcare and educational institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Eric J. Crown and Timothy A. Crown in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts