B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Independence Contract Drilling (ICD)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran reiterated a Buy rating on Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) on January 6 and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.02, close to its 52-week low of $0.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.9% and a 43.5% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Select Energy Services, and Ranger Energy Services.

Independence Contract Drilling has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.25.

The company has a one-year high of $3.69 and a one-year low of $0.66. Currently, Independence Contract Drilling has an average volume of 277.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ICD in relation to earlier this year.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It involves in owning an established rig manufacturing business and proprietary rig designs. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A. Dunn on November 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.