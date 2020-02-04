B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Global Net Lease (GNL)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Buy rating on Global Net Lease (GNL) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.82, close to its 52-week high of $21.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 51.4% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Net Lease is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.00.

Global Net Lease’s market cap is currently $1.86B and has a P/E ratio of 105.26. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.15.

Global Net Lease, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition and management of a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across U.S., Western and Northern Europe.

