B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Geron (GERN)

In a report released today, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Geron (GERN), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.93.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 43.4% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Geron with a $3.75 average price target, implying an 81.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Based on Geron’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $52K and GAAP net loss of $16.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57K and had a GAAP net loss of $10.06 million.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.