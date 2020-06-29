B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Durect (DRRX)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Durect (DRRX), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 53.2% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Durect with a $5.50 average price target.

Based on Durect’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.78 million and GAAP net loss of $9.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.13 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.13 million.

DURECT Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. The company products include alzet and lactel. Its pipeline includes DUR-928, which focuses on lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival; and POSIMIR, which is an analgesic product intended to deliver bupivacaine to provide pain relief after surgery. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.