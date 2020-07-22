B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) on July 15 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.22, close to its 52-week low of $7.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.8% and a 36.5% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Orbital Energy Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Diamond S Shipping with a $21.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Diamond S Shipping’s market cap is currently $332.5M and has a P/E ratio of 8.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.27.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Diamond S Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. It includes gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. The company was founded on November 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.