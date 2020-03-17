B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on BBX Capital (BBX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mike Crawford maintained a Buy rating on BBX Capital (BBX) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.87, close to its 52-week low of $1.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 47.4% success rate. Crawford covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BBX Capital with a $8.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.45 and a one-year low of $1.56. Currently, BBX Capital has an average volume of 172.8K.

BBX Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings.