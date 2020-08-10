B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 50.5% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Arbutus Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.25, representing a 64.5% upside. In a report issued on July 27, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.02 and a one-year low of $0.82. Currently, Arbutus Biopharma has an average volume of 8.2M.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.