B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Anterix (ATEX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mike Crawford maintained a Buy rating on Anterix (ATEX) today and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 48.3% success rate. Crawford covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Anterix with a $56.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Anterix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $361K and GAAP net loss of $8.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.5 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.35 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATEX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Anterix, Inc., doing business as Anterix, is a wireless communications company, which engages in the spectrum assets to enable targeted critical infrastructure and enterprise customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. Its products include teamconnect, pdvconnect, and diga-talk plus application. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.