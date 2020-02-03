B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Hold Rating on Tuesday Morning (TUES)

In a report released today, Jeff Van Sinderen from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Tuesday Morning (TUES), with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.28, close to its 52-week low of $1.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 47.8% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Chromadex.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tuesday Morning with a $1.70 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.93 and a one-year low of $1.18. Currently, Tuesday Morning has an average volume of 155.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TUES in relation to earlier this year.

Tuesday Morning Corp. engages in the sale of upscale decorative home and lifestyle goods. Its portfolio of products includes bath and body, bed, craft supplies, dinning and kitchen, furniture, gifts and more, gourmet food, holiday and party, home decors, luggage, outdoor, pets, small appliances, and toys.