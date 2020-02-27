B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Hold Rating on Red Lion Hotels (RLH)

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Red Lion Hotels (RLH), with a price target of $3.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.77, close to its 52-week low of $2.52.

Red Lion Hotels has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.75.

The company has a one-year high of $8.69 and a one-year low of $2.52. Currently, Red Lion Hotels has an average volume of 152.2K.

Red Lion Hotels Corp. is a hospitality and leisure company, which engages in franchising, management, and ownership of hotel properties. It operates through the Company Operated Hotel and Franchised Hotels segments. The Company Operated Hotel segment comprises guest room rentals; and food and beverage offerings at owned and leased hotels.