B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Hold Rating on Radian Group (RDN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner maintained a Hold rating on Radian Group (RDN) on January 17 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.10, close to its 52-week high of $26.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 66.2% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Health Insurance Innovations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Radian Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Radian Group’s market cap is currently $5.05B and has a P/E ratio of 8.27. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.29.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Radian Group, Inc. is a insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of private mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage Insurance and Services business segment.

Read More on RDN: