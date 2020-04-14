B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Hold Rating on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Adam Graf maintained a Hold rating on Pan American Silver (PAAS) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.0% and a 26.0% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

Pan American Silver has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.50, representing a 34.7% upside. In a report issued on April 2, Scotiabank also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.21 and a one-year low of $10.27. Currently, Pan American Silver has an average volume of 4.18M.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright in April 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.