B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Hold Rating on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang maintained a Hold rating on NeoPhotonics (NPTN) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.95, close to its 52-week high of $10.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 69.1% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeoPhotonics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.60, representing a 6.4% upside. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

NeoPhotonics’ market cap is currently $485.1M and has a P/E ratio of 151.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.71.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NPTN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Timothy Storrs Jenks, the CEO of NPTN bought 80,755 shares for a total of $277,892.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.