B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Hold Rating on International Seaways (INSW)

In a report released today, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on International Seaways (INSW), with a price target of $32.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 55.4% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ship Finance International, Matthews International, and Nordic American Tanker.

Currently, the analyst consensus on International Seaways is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.88.

The company has a one-year high of $31.39 and a one-year low of $15.15. Currently, International Seaways has an average volume of 249.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of INSW in relation to earlier this year.

International Seaways, Inc. engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.