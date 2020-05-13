B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Hold Rating on Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel maintained a Hold rating on Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.6% and a 43.7% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Granite Construction, and Orion Group Holdings.

Concrete Pumping Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.50.

The company has a one-year high of $6.10 and a one-year low of $1.82. Currently, Concrete Pumping Holdings has an average volume of 197.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BBCP in relation to earlier this year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services. Its brands include US Concrete Pumping-Brundage-Bone, UK Concrete Pumping-Camfaud, and Concrete Waste Management Services-Eco-Pan. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.