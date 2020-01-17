B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Hold Rating on Coeur Mining (CDE)

B.Riley FBR analyst Adam Graf maintained a Hold rating on Coeur Mining (CDE) today and set a price target of $7.70. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 40.4% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coeur Mining is a Hold with an average price target of $6.85.

The company has a one-year high of $8.29 and a one-year low of $2.78. Currently, Coeur Mining has an average volume of 5.38M.

Coeur Mining, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Mexico, Bolivia, Argentina and Australia. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo complex, San Bartolome, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf and Silvertip.