B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Hold Rating on CNO Financial (CNO)

In a report released today, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on CNO Financial (CNO), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.60, close to its 52-week low of $9.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 52.7% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Eagle Point Credit Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CNO Financial with a $15.50 average price target, representing a 54.8% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

CNO Financial’s market cap is currently $1.44B and has a P/E ratio of 3.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.31.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn.