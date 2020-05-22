B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Hold Rating on Ashford Hospitality (AHT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Hold rating on Ashford Hospitality (AHT) today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.68, close to its 52-week low of $0.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.8% and a 43.0% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Ashford Hospitality with a $1.60 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.02 and a one-year low of $0.47. Currently, Ashford Hospitality has an average volume of 1.21M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AHT in relation to earlier this year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. It invests in lodging-related assets; direct hotel investments; mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition; first-lien mortgage financing through origination or acquisition; sale-leaseback transactions; and other hospitality transactions. The company was founded by Montgomery Jack Bennett in May 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.