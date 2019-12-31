B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on Xperi (XPER)

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on Xperi (XPER) yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.40, close to its 52-week low of $17.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.0% and a 35.7% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Xperi with a $26.50 average price target.

Based on Xperi’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.61 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $21.78 million.

Xperi Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing innovative audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. It operates through the following two segments: Product Licensing and Semiconductor & IP Licensing.