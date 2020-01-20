B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on Turning Point Brands (TPB)

In a report issued on January 17, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Turning Point Brands (TPB), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 47.7% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Turning Point Brands with a $36.00 average price target, which is a 27.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Buckingham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Turning Point Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $6.27 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $4.98 million.

Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products.