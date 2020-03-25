B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on Transact Technologies (TACT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Kara Anderson maintained a Buy rating on Transact Technologies (TACT) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.96, close to its 52-week low of $3.04.

Anderson has an average return of 4.0% when recommending Transact Technologies.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked #1835 out of 6165 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Transact Technologies with a $14.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.59 and a one-year low of $3.04. Currently, Transact Technologies has an average volume of 19.2K.

TransAct Technologies, Inc. operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.